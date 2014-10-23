Bits & Bytes | Glamsquad, Condé Nast, Rakuten, Myntra, Snapdeal

"Glamsquad Raises $7 Million for On-Demand Hair Styling and Beauty Services" (TechCrunch)

"New York-based Glamsquad, an on-demand beauty business now headed by Gilt Groupe co-founder Alexandra Wilkis Wilson who joined earlier this year as co-founder and CEO, has now raised $7 million in Series A funding in a round led by SoftBank Capital."

"How Condé Nast is Planning Its Move into E-commerce" (Internet Retailing)

"Condé Nast International will next year start to use e-commerce to sell goods to readers of its magazines."

"Japan's Rakuten Ramps Up Globally" (TechCrunch)

"Rakuten, Japan's e-commerce powerhouse, is taking another step in its ambitions to be a global player on par with the likes of Amazon and Alibaba."

"Venture Investors Get Fashion Fever As Early Stage Deals Soar" (TechCrunch)

"Venture investors have spent nearly $800 million in fashion-related deals so far this year, over half of which are seed stage fundings for young startups."

"Myntra to Open London Office for European Foray" (The Economic Times)

"Bangalore-based online fashion retailer Myntra is in the process of setting up an office in London and plans to expand to New York in about a year."

"Snapdeal Forays into Premium Designer-Wear Segment" (The Economic Times)

"Aiming to garner $1 billion sales from fashion category, online marketplace major Snapdeal has partnered with Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) to foray into premium designer-wear segment."