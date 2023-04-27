Bored Ape’s New Boss Seeks to Revive NFTs Through Gaming, Events

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The first AI Fashion Week offered a convincing showcase for AI-generated fashion. The hard part may be turning the designs into real clothes.
Its new digital tool makes it easier for clients to customise products in any combination of colours and fabrics they like, as long as they don’t try to mix a pink jacket with yellow pants.
The sneaker giant is launching its first big collection of digital goods under its own name after signing up more than 330,000 members to its new web3 platform, .Swoosh.
