Gucci Teams Up With Company Behind Bored Ape Yacht Club

More than a year since fashion brands started jumping into virtual environments like Roblox, they face a new challenge: keeping users coming back as they try to turn their marketing into sales.
The reasons some fashion NFTs are successes and others fall flat goes beyond having big, recognisable brands involved and comes down to factors like their creativity, audience and value for the price.
NFTs right now look both like an opportunity fashion brands are just starting to tap and a short-lived fad already entering terminal decline. Which is it?
At The BoF Professional Summit: An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech, the seasoned luxury executive explained why Gucci believes in the long-term potential of fashion and web3.
BoF welcomed business leaders, technologists and creative innovators to share their insights on the pivotal technologies shaping the fashion industry. Watch on-demand now.
The denim giant says it will experiment with supplementing its human models with AI-generated models later this year.
A digital twin of the supply chain that lets brands optimise their operations, minimise costs and increase speeds might sound like a distant dream, but companies including denim manufacturer Saitex are trying to make it a reality.