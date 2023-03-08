Why Some Virtual Experiences Succeed and Others Become Digital Ghost Towns

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Vans, Balenciaga and Benefit Cosmetics are among the brands tapping the multi-billion-dollar video gaming industry with strategies aimed at generating buzz and fostering community.
The online gaming platform’s joint report with Parsons School of Design sets out the myriad opportunities for both traditional and digital designers creating for the metaverse.
Tommy Hilfiger’s livestream of its NYFW show is just the latest example of fashion courting users on the platform, which is also rolling out an immersive new advertising format for brands.
BoF’s technology correspondent Marc Bain joins Imran Amed to discuss Silicon Valley’s latest craze, and its potential for the fashion industry.