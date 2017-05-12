default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Technology

Brooks Brothers Discloses Payment Card Data Breach

The company said an unauthorised individual installed malicious software designed to capture card information on some of its payment processing systems.
Brooks Brothers store | Source: Brooks Brothers
By
  • Reuters

NEW YORK, United States — US clothing company Brooks Brothers said on Friday payment card information of certain customers were compromised at some of its retail locations in the United States and Puerto Rico over 11 months until March.

The company said that an unauthorised individual was able to gain access to and install malicious software designed to capture card information on some of its payment processing systems at the locations.

Some customers who shopped at certain Brooks Brothers and Brooks Brothers Outlet retail locations between April 4, 2016 and March 1, 2017 were affected, the company said.

Brooks Brothers said the malicious software could have affected payment card data — including names, payment card account numbers, card expiration dates and card verification codes.

However, the company said no sensitive personal information, such as Social Security numbers or customer addresses, was impacted.

Brooks Brothers, which operates over 400 stores worldwide, said it had engaged independent forensic experts and alerted law enforcement after being informed of the breach.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

By Anya George Tharakan; editor: Sriraj Kalluvila.
In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Technology
Analysis and advice on how technology is disrupting fashion and creating new opportunities.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023