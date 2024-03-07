Incorporating AI Into Portable Devices and What It Means for the End Consumer

The Business of Fashion
More than ever, consumers are turning to online channels to shop for beauty. But without sales associates and dermatologists recommending the best products, AI is stepping in to personalise the consumer experience.
A new wave of start-ups is building tools that take the capabilities of the market’s top generative-AI models and tailor them to fashion’s specific needs. Among them is Raspberry, which just raised $4.5 million in funding from a number of big-name backers.
The social-media giant is making it easier for users to find inspirational images of people with similar hair, skin and body types as them, helping it attract Gen-Z consumers who are using shopping features on the platform at a higher rate than any other group.