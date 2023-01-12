Laundry Day Is the New Front Line in Fashion’s Battle Against Microplastics

The Business of Fashion
Regulators are taking aim at the industry’s glacial progress on climate and labour rights, creating new incentives and risks for sustainability efforts in the coming year.
By 2030, 70 percent of all fabric fibres will come from plastics. Action needs to happen now to safeguard the future of our planet, says Lincoln Sarnoff on stage at VOICES.
Brands are pumping out millions of shoes, bags and shirts made with plastic they say was rescued from the world’s oceans and beaches. But the environmental impact is hard to measure and some experts say the industry is doing more harm than good.
Tools and technologies that shore up a brand’s core business may not get pulses racing quite like NFTs and virtual worlds, but with major economies expecting a slowdown, they’re the sorts of investments that can help brands weather the uncertainty.
The US is banning the app from federal government devices and numerous states have taken similar measures. As 2023 gets underway, the pressure on fashion’s new favourite app is only set to increase.
A growing number of brands will be experimenting with nascent web3 technologies like NFTs, and learning that careful nurturing is needed to thrive, as The State of Fashion 2023 explains.
BoF technology correspondent Marc Bain unpacks the latest problem plaguing web3 creatives and hopefuls — and what it means for fashion’s future use of the technology.