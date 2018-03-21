default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Technology

Tencent Profit Beats Estimates

The company almost doubled net income to a record $3.3 billion driven by its vast social networks WeChat and QQ.
Tencent | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Bloomberg

SHENZEN, China — Tencent Holdings Ltd. posted quarterly profit that beat estimates, bolstered by mobile game blockbusters like Honour of Kings and a growing ad business.

China’s largest company almost doubled net income to a record 20.8 billion yuan ($3.3 billion) in the three months ended December. That compares with the 16.6 billion-yuan average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Sales for the quarter were 66.4 billion yuan, short of projections for 68.6 billion yuan.

Tencent’s business revolves around its vast social networks WeChat and QQ, through which it distributes games, videos and music. The two messaging platforms now anchor nascent advertising and financial services businesses that’ve boosted confidence that the company will be able to sustain growth and — through fine-tuning various services — begin to grab a larger slice of an ads pie now dominated by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

“We expect Tencent’s game momentum to remain robust in 2018, driven by a sustainable Honor of Kings contribution as well as other new successful launches,” Morgan Stanley analysts led by Grace Chen wrote Tuesday. “More importantly, we expect advertising to outgrow online games in 2018, with media advertising to benefit from the revamp of its news feed product.”

Tencent’s shares fell 0.9 percent to HK$462.60 before the earnings were announced. They’ve gained 14 percent this year.

By Lulu Yilun Chen; editors: Robert Fenner, Edwin Chan

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Technology
Analysis and advice on how technology is disrupting fashion and creating new opportunities.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023