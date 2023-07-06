Threads: What Fashion Needs to Know About Meta’s New Twitter Challenger

The Business of Fashion
Balenciaga was the first major label to bail on the troubled social network. Others will need to weigh how valuable the platform is to their business before deciding whether to follow the luxury brand's lead.
The decline of Twitter is a symptom of what’s broken with social media — and why fashion may need to consider its future beyond such platforms.
Once considered fringe, platforms like Reddit, Discord and Twitch are attracting the attention of digital marketers aiming to diversify their channel mix away from Instagram.
The social media platform’s shopping program is its fastest-growing feature, with a burgeoning fan base in Southeast Asia.
Just as photography didn’t spell the extinction of painting, generative AI won’t kill off human designers. It may even create more appreciation for the physical craft of fashion.
Brands struggle to adapt to wholesale partners like Ssense because of their rampant discounting, which some say threatens the entire livelihood of independent fashion. But individual brands and retailers may have their own tricks up the sleeve.
The fashion styling game Drest, which launched before gaming was on most of the industry’s radar, has new funding and plans to expand its features and reach.