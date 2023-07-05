TikTok rivals Amazon with $20 billion shopping pilot.

The Business of Fashion
Just as photography didn’t spell the extinction of painting, generative AI won’t kill off human designers. It may even create more appreciation for the physical craft of fashion.
Brands struggle to adapt to wholesale partners like Ssense because of their rampant discounting, which some say threatens the entire livelihood of independent fashion. But individual brands and retailers may have their own tricks up the sleeve.
The fashion styling game Drest, which launched before gaming was on most of the industry’s radar, has new funding and plans to expand its features and reach.
It’s the most immersive branded fashion experience in the popular game yet, even if you still can’t wear .Swoosh sneakers on a Fortnite avatar.