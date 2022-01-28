Careers Counsel | How to Stand Out in Remote Roles

How to Stand Out in Remote Roles (CNBC)

Hiring managers want to know that you have the technical and soft skills to be an effective remote worker. Note if you have experience working with any of the tech platforms mentioned in the job description, like video conferencing systems or collaboration tools.

6 Ways to Update Your Resume (Fast Company)

If you left your job with the goal of transitioning to a new industry or career, it’s important to [...] focus on translating your previous experience into terms prospective employers will appreciate. Swap out any language that is specific to your prior industry with more generic terms.

How to Resign From a Job You Just Started (Quartz at Work)

You can provide some context about why you decided to leave so soon, as long as there’s a way to do so politely. If the issue has to do with a miscommunication about what the job would entail, that’s helpful for the hiring managers to know before they write a new job posting.