Why Some Brands Aren’t Cashing In on China’s Jewellery Boom

Jewellery takes centre stage this month as the trade show circuit that started in Europe this spring comes full circle with a second wave of hard luxury events elsewhere. Industry leaders from China are expected to attend Hong Kong’s Jewellery and Gem Asia fair at the end of June after JCK which wrapped up this weekend in the US.

Though concerns are mounting over China’s patchy economic recovery in some quarters of the fashion industry, the jewellery sector seems to be shining bright. From January to April, jewellery sales were up 18.5 percent over the same period last year, demonstrating higher growth than the broader retail market figure of 8.5 percent. In April, sales of jewellery leapt 44.7 percent year over year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

What’s driving the buoyant market? After last year’s severe Covid-19 lockdowns, some consumers are still spending on indulgences. Others see the category — which is heavily gold-driven in China — as a safe store of value compared to flagging asset classes like real estate.

At the top end of the market, consumer sentiment is strong too. According to this year’s Hurun Report, which surveyed 750 of China’s wealthiest individuals about spending intentions, jewellery was the category that came out on top. Seventy-three percent of respondents said they intend to increase spending on jewellery, compared to 67 percent who intend to spend more on watches, and 64 percent who chose fashion.

Now that large gatherings and events can take place again, China is also expected to see a wedding boom, which is further fuelling jewellery purchases. State-media outlet China Daily reported that the peak season for weddings started in early May and will last until the National Day holiday in October. This period will be pivotal for jewellery brands since the wedding market accounts for half of mainland Chinese jewellery sales, according to the Hong Kong Trade and Development Council.

“Pent up demand for gold jewellery used for weddings improved thanks to the optimisation of Covid-19 control measures,” said Wang Lixin, China chief executive of the World Gold Council. “More consumers are also turning to gold compared with other jewellery given its perceived safe-haven status.”

Despite the high price of gold ever since the breakout of the Ukraine war, China’s gold products consumption reached 198 metric tonnes in the first quarter, up 11 percent year-on-year (56 percent quarter-on-quarter), marking a high since 2015.

Even with these tailwinds, however, some global brands are not reaping the benefits as strongly as domestic players.

Richemont, for instance, revealed last month that it directed some of its high jewellery stock away from China to Japan due to subdued demand.

“The expenditure is rising but it has not risen as of yet as [strongly as] it did in the United States [after reopening],” Richemont chairman Johann Rupert said. “[There’s] a little bit more caution… even though they’ve spent a lot, they have not gone and crashed their credit cards.”

The executive also pointed to a chokehold on travel accessibility. Because the group’s portfolio of brands — which include Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Buccellati — all carry a high price point, many shoppers would prefer to wait to buy overseas to save on taxes. Although upper class Chinese people have started travelling and shopping outside the country, tour groups have not yet returned, dampening overall sales for the firm.

When it comes to the more affordable fashion jewellery category, brands are signalling notes of caution. Pre-pandemic, Pandora had a multi-city campaign planned for China to relaunch the brand. But now that the country has reopened, chief executive Alexander Lasik said “we are far away from that” even though he still sees opportunities in the market.

Instead, his strategy now is a toned-down approach to launch one city at a time. “It really doesn’t make a tonne of sense to spend a lot of money when the traffic just naturally isn’t there… so we will most likely pick one city to begin with in Q3 and if traffic then picks up faster, then we can always lob on more cities as we go,” he said.

In contrast, local player Chow Tai Fook, which claims to control around 11 percent of China’s jewellery market, said as early as last November that it expects to open 1,200 to 1,300 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry stores in the upcoming year. For the three months ended March, it grew mainland Chinese sales by 9.6 percent year over year.

Part of the company’s strong performance can be attributed to its expertise in gold, which plays a large part in wedding jewellery. China is one of the world’s largest gold jewellery retail markets with mainland- and Hong Kong-based players such as Chow Tai Fook, Chow Sang Sang, Lao Feng Xiang and China Gold brands making up some of the most popular household names.

According to data from the Gems & Jewelry Trade Association of China, gold products make up 58.3 percent of all jewellery purchases, while diamond products accounted for 13.9 percent. Domestic brands have an edge too on jade, which is the second largest jewellery category in China ahead of diamonds, and is gaining traction among younger shoppers. According to a white paper published by the China Jade Association, in 2017 prime jade shoppers tended to fall between 30 to 50 years old. But by 2021, that age range dropped to 25 to 34 years.

The gap between global and local players’ performance can also be explained by the latter employing more aggressive digital strategies since they tend to be priced lower which makes selling online more palatable.

Last year, while Covid-19 measures kept people more at home, domestic brands were able to outperform because they were more available through e-commerce and consumers got more comfortable shopping for jewellery through digital channels. In 2022, China’s online jewellery sales were 235 billion yuan ($33 billion) a jump of 27 percent. Jewellery sales on JD.com increased 40 percent while Douyin’s doubled.

At the same time, Chinese brands are stepping up with better designs and more unique product innovations than in the past. The number of local jewellery patents, for instance, increased by more than 20 percent last year, according to China’s National Gemstone Testing Centre.

Still, the prestige gap between international and local brands looms large. From 2010 to 2015, the top ten luxury jewellery brands favoured by wealthy Chinese, according to Hurun, were all international brands—mostly western but also included Japan’s pearl-centric Mikomoto. In 2016, Chow Tai Fook entered the rankings, shifting around to various spots in the lower half of the top ten. In the last five years, it was Bulgari, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels that have held steady as the top three, although this year Laopu Gold became the second Chinese jewellery brand on the list.

Foreign players are also growing savvier and more in-tune with the local market.

LVMH-owned jewellery brand Fred announced popstar Liu Yu as its ambassador in May, getting the boyband member to sport its signature Force 10 bracelet and rings, creating a huge buzz online. Bulgari has for years invested in hosting elaborate ‘Serpenti’ exhibitions in multiple major cities in China from Beijing to Chengdu to Shenzhen.

In March, Cartier, which works with the singer Jackson Wang, released a series called L’Odyssée de Cartier, highlighting the inspiration the brand’s founder, Louis Cartier, found in Chinese culture dating back to the early 1900s and the ways the brand has incorporated classic Chinese motifs like dragons and phoenixes.

Chinese brands meanwhile are taking a page out of their western competitors’ playbooks by developing less traditional products and items that target self-gifting and diverse occasions, setting the stakes even higher.

THE LATEST NEWS FROM CHINA

时尚与美容

FASHION & BEAUTY

Capri Sees ‘Better Than Anticipated’ China Recovery

The parent of Versace and Michael Kors is performing strongly in China and “a little bit better than we had even anticipated”, Capri Holdings CEO John Idol said, as the company reported quarterly earnings which saw Asia revenue increase 7 percent. Total revenue however decreased 10.5 percent from a year ago as a weaker US market weighed on results. (Capri)

China Rebound Helps PVH Top Earnings Estimate

The owner of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein reported a 44 percent year over year growth in local currency for China in the most recent quarter. PVH chief executive Stefan Larrson commented on an earnings call that “both Calvin and Tommy are underpenetrated” in China, also highlighting its brands’ launches on Douyin last year and said it will expand to video livestreaming platform Douyu too. (PVH)

Lululemon China Q1 Revenue Up 79%

Canadian sportswear brand Lululemon saw a 79 percent year over year surge in China sales in the first quarter, helping the company to record a 24 percent increase globally to over $2 billion. Lululemon plans to open over 25 new international locations this year, most of them in China. (BoF)

LVMH Chairman Expected to Visit China

According to Reuters sources, Bernard Arnault is planning a trip to China, a critical luxury market where a rebound in the first quarter helped LVMH’s sales grow 17 percent. His visit will come after those from luxury executives from Kering, Capri Holdings and Prada Group who travelled to China earlier this year after it reopened. (BoF)

消费与零售

CONSUMER & RETAIL

Foreign Investors Pull Back on China

Fears of a slower than anticipated China recovery has led to a sell-off of Chinese stocks. Some investors have turned bearish on the country which is contending with weaker than expected consumer spending, an overleveraged real estate sector, and patchy manufacturing sector activity. (BoF, NYT, Reuters)

618 Promotions Kick Off

Promotions have kicked off for the June 18 shopping festival, a major spending occasion and test of the China consumer recovery. In the first ten minutes of the sale on JD.com, transaction volume of men’s and women’s apparel increased by over 120 percent, while luxury brands increased threefold year-on-year, the company said. On Alibaba’s marketplaces, L’Oréal racked up sales of over 100 million yuan ($14 million) within the first hour, as did Proya, Lancôme, and Estée Lauder. (JD Press Release, Alizila)

Chanel Leases New Large Storefront in Hong Kong

Chanel has rented a two-floor shop in Causeway Bay, signing one of the biggest leases since the pandemic, as the city’s tourism sector gradually recovers. The luxury brand committed to a three-year lease at a site in the Capitol Centre, which formerly housed Forever 21 and Victoria’s Secret. (BoF)

British Airways Resumes Flights to Beijing

The British carrier flew between London Heathrow and Beijing, the first time in more than three years after the route was cut during the pandemic. The airline will operate four return flights per week between the two capitals, after relaunching flights between London and Shanghai in April. (Bloomberg)

科技与供应链

SUPPLY CHAIN & TECH

China Reports Mixed Manufacturing Data in May

China’s factory activity contracted for a second straight month according to official government data as May’s Purchasing Managers’ Index slipped to 48.8 down from April’s 49.2. However, Caixin PMI, a private sector gauge which focuses on small- and medium-sized factories, rose to 50.9 in May from 49.5 the month before. (WSJ, CNN)

Western Companies Seek Multiple Alternatives to China

By the end of the year, China will account for less than half of the US’s low-cost imports from Asia down from nearly 70 percent in 2013 according to consulting firm Kearney. Western firms are looking for sourcing alternatives but struggle to replace China with any one country, leading them to disperse their supply chain with two or even three different options to complement their China business. (FT, WSJ)

PDD Holdings Q1 Revenue Beat Expectations

PDD Holdings, the parent of budget shopping sites Pinduoduo and Temu, beat analysts’ estimates for first-quarter revenue. The group posted revenue of 37.64 billion yuan ($5.45 billion), compared with analysts’ estimates of 31.98 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data. (BoF)

政治,经济与社会

POLITICS, ECONOMY & SOCIETY

China Discusses Property Support Package

Chinese regulators are considering a raft of measures to boost its ailing property sector. It includes reducing the downpayment in some non-core neighbourhoods in major cities, lowering agent commissions, and further relaxing restrictions for residential purchases. Real estate developer debt, equal to roughly 12 percent of China’s GDP, is at risk of default and poses a threat to overall economic stability. (Bloomberg)

UN Concerned About Lack of Women in China’s Government

The United Nations recommended China adopt statutory quotas to reach gender parity in government after it found that women only represent 26.54 percent of deputies to the 14th National People’s Congress, and since October 2022, there have been no women among the 24 members of the politburo. (Reuters)

Hainan Province to Commit to All EVs by 2030

The island of Hainan has installed over 75,000 electric vehicle chargers to aid EV adoption, with provincial authorities vowing to end the sale of fossil fuel cars by 2030. The plan is the first of its kind in China and could serve as a blueprint for the rest of the country. (Bloomberg)

New York Opens Tiananmen Museum After Hong Kong Closure

A new museum dedicated to the Tiananmen Square killings has opened in New York, after a Hong Kong museum remembering the pro-democracy protests was shut down in 2021 after the passage of the city’s national security law. In March, organisers of what used to be Hong Kong’s annual June 4 vigil were sentenced to four months in jail. (The Guardian, AP)

