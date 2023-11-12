Diwali Takes Its Place as the Next Big Shopping Holiday

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Indian fragrance manufacturing giant Sacheerome, Uganda’s textile industry and supply chain disruptions at the Panama Canal.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features India’s Reliance Retail, garment worker casualties in Bangladesh and a landmark counterfeiting case in China.
M&A is gathering pace in Japan’s beauty industry as local conglomerates look to diversify their portfolios beyond Asia and target high-growth categories overseas.
The Melbourne-based multi-brand retailer has kept both local and international competitors at bay with a regional store footprint four times larger than Sephora’s.