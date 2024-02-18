Burberry and Gucci: Two Brands With Something to Prove This Week

The Business of Fashion
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
Vikram Alexei Kansara is Editorial Director at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and oversees BoF’s luxury, fashion week, sustainability, global markets and opinion verticals.
Mytheresa may not be leaps above its struggling online luxury peers, but its sales and profit growth are still modest. The company is betting that appealing to top spending clients will keep it from suffering the same fate as its competitors.
Founder and creative director Catherine Holstein has learned firsthand that with great success comes even greater scrutiny. At her downtown Manhattan office, she opened up about what drives her designs, what’s next for the buzzy label and why she’ll never leave New York.
Away from the glare of quarterly reporting, the Della Valle family and L Catterton can take more radical action to revive the Tod’s brand.
Choosing who comes next is the important decision a designer can make. And at the New York-based brand, the appointment of creative director Wes Gordon has led to a rise in sales as the “ladies who lunch” aesthetic returns to the cultural conversation. Gordon and president Emilie Rubinfeld sat down with BoF to discuss how the brand pulled off the transition.