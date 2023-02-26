Are Americans Still Shopping?

The Business of Fashion
While job losses aren’t happening at the same pace as in Silicon Valley, retailers facing slowing demand and rising operating costs are starting to make cuts.
The store will reportedly house beauty and fragrance, further cementing the area as a hotspot for luxury.
Although Uniqlo is a fixture in shopping streets of New York, parent Fast Retailing Co. is giving its flagship clothing brand a hefty marketing budget to reach Iowa and Texas.
Sales growth may be slowing for American luxury groups Capri, Tapestry and Ralph Lauren, but some have demonstrated that a healthy bottom line makes up for stagnating revenue.