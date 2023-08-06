The Hunt for Aspirational Shoppers Continues

The Business of Fashion
After 18 months of hardly any listings on the equity market, a number of fashion brands are now eyeing public offerings in the coming months. A full recovery, however, is yet to be in sight.
After severing ties with Ye, Adidas was left to deal with $1.3 billion worth of unsold merchandise, which it considered destroying but decided to sell instead, beginning with a first drop in May. That turned out to be the right decision.
As FIFA’s Women’s World Cup tournament continues, the chance for brands to get in front of its growing audience is exponential. That, and what else to watch for in The Week Ahead.
The French group will pay €1.7 billion for 30 percent of the Italian couture house as the first step in a broader partnership with owner Mayhoola. What will the deal mean for Kering, Valentino, Mayhoola and the wider fashion landscape?