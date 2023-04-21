Kirsten Green, Gabby YJ Chen, Manoj Dias, Sharareh Siadat and Schuyler Bailar to speak at The Business of Beauty Global Forum 2023

The Business of Fashion is pleased to announce the latest confirmed speakers for The Business of Beauty Global Forum, our first-ever gathering for leaders and disruptive thinkers in beauty and wellness. And now, you can join us from anywhere in the world by signing up for the livestream, exclusively for BoF Professional All-Access and Beauty & Wellness members.

Schuyler Bailar is an educator, author and activist who made history as the first transgender athlete to compete in any sport on a National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division 1 men’s team. Originally recruited to swim for the Harvard women’s team, Bailar made the difficult choice to transition while potentially giving up the prospect of being an NCAA Champion. Instead, he was presented with the Harvard Director’s Award and named LGBTQ Nation’s Instagram Advocate for 2020. In 2021, Bailar released his coming-of-age novel, Obie Is Man Enough, and in 2022, he established LaneChanger, a learning series that makes gender literacy education accessible to every team, school, and company.

Marty Bell is founding partner of Vacation Inc., a “leisure” sunscreen brand known for its nostalgic and experiential marketing. Since soft-launching direct-to-consumer in 2021, the brand raised $11.2 million in capital, and secured wholesale partners such as Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Ulta Beauty.

Gabby YJ Chen is the global expansion president of Chinese beauty brand Florasis 花西子, with over 15 years of experience in the Asia Pacific region. She previously served as head of beauty for the Lane Crawford Group in China, and the founder of Mood Editing Cosmetics, which was the sole distributor for the Kardashian family’s brand in the region. Chen is also founder of Janes & Hooch, a renowned speakeasy bar in Beijing, and is an angel investor in Alesca Life, an agricultural technology company that builds indoor, vertical farms and farm management software to make food production more efficient and environmentally friendly.

Cécile Lochard is chief sustainability officer at LVMH-owned French luxury cosmetics brand Guerlain, where she had previously served as biodiversity programmes and sustainable communications manager. Holding a double master’s in Sustainable Development from Paris Dauphine University and Profit-Non-Profit Project Management from the ESSEC business school, Lochard began her 25-year long career within HSBC’s Socially Responsible Investment branch. In 2006 she joined The World Wildlife Fund for Nature, managing its private partnerships, and in 2011 she founded Citizen Luxury, a consultancy specialised in guiding luxury houses in the creation of CSR strategies.

Manoj Dias is a meditation teacher, brand consultant and co-founder of Open, a mindfulness studio based in California. His discipline is grounded in secular mindfulness, Buddhist meditation, breathwork and yoga training through the lens of trauma informed mindfulness and somatic psychology. His client roster includes athletes, executives, schools and Fortune 500 companies such as Nike, NBA, Aesop, Netflix, Google, and the United Nations. Dias has worked at MoMA, Coachella, Warner Music and Art Basel Miami. Dias sits on the faculty of The Esalen Institute as well as the Melbourne Business School’s Executive Leadership Program.

Hannah Diop is the founder and chief executive of Sienna Naturals, a natural haircare brand. To establish Sienna Naturals, Diop researched ingredients found in nature and proven by science to improve wellness outcomes for textured hair and scalp. Diop is a former strategy consultant at McKinsey & Company, where she worked for clients in big box retail and OTC Pharmaceuticals, and is the holder of an MBA from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Kirsten Green is founding and managing partner of Forerunner Ventures, a San Francisco-based venture capital firm. She currently serves as a member of the board of directors at Glossier, Ritual and Nordstrom, among others. Green is also a founding member of the female mentorship collective, All Raise, and actively champions women in the tech industry.

Eurie Kim is managing partner at Forerunner Ventures, a San Francisco-based venture capital firm. Since joining the firm in 2012, Kim spearheaded investments in more than 50 early stage companies and supported Forerunner’s efforts to raise over $2.3 billion from leading institutional investors, making it one of the only women-led firms to reach this milestone. She earned an MBA with honours at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and holds a B.S. with honours in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley.

Maju Kuruvilla is the chief executive of Bolt, a San Francisco-based company that offers software for online shopping checkout. Kuruvilla joined Bolt in January 2021 as chief product and technology officer, later to be promoted as chief operating officer and then chief executive in January 2022. Prior to Bolt, Kuruvilla was the vice president and general manager for Amazon’s global logistics, managing the entire unit across business, product, engineering and operations. He holds an MBA from the University of Washington and a BSc in Computer Engineering from Mangalore University.

Sharareh Siadat is founder and chief executive of TooD Beauty, a non-binary, vegan makeup line. Siadat’s personal experience as first-generation American of Iranian heritage led her to establish TooD with the aim to encourage self expression and champion diversity. The beauty brand supports sustainable consumption through its world first biodegradable glitter and using ocean-waste plastic packaging.