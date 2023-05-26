Learn From the Best in Beauty and Wellness

We hope you will join us next week for The Business of Beauty Global Forum 2023 livestream on Tuesday, May 30 and Wednesday, May 31, available to BoF Professional All-Access and BoF Professional Beauty & Wellness members. Sign up here for the livestream.

Across three curated content sessions, we will pose important questions for industry professionals to consider.

WHAT DOES BEAUTY MEAN TODAY?

WHERE WILL GROWTH COME FROM?

HOW DO WE CREATE CUSTOMER CONNECTION?

We are gathering 35 global executives, entrepreneurs and creatives from across the industry to address these questions, share essential learnings and reimagine the future of the global beauty and wellness landscape. You don’t want to miss this chance to learn from the best and the brightest of the global beauty industry.

Please find the full agenda and final speaker lineup below.

SESSION 1: WHAT DOES BEAUTY MEAN TODAY?

The definition of beauty has changed and the market has transformed accordingly to represent new opportunities and imperatives to incorporate wellness, sexuality, global culture and identity in the way we think about what is beautiful. Here, we explore where the beauty and wellness industry is today, and where it is going.

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 (15:15 Los Angeles | 18:15 New York | 23:15 London)

My Unibrow and Me: Why We Need to Decolonise Beauty — Sharareh Siadat

— Sharareh Siadat How to Make the Beauty Industry Truly Global — Gabby Chen, Zaher Eldassouky and Renata Gomide in conversation with Imran Amed

— Gabby Chen, Zaher Eldassouky and Renata Gomide in conversation with Imran Amed Gender, Beauty & Activism: My Trans Experience — Schuyler Bailar

— Schuyler Bailar Let’s Talk About Sex — Nadya Okamoto and Beatrice Dixon in conversation with Sheena Butler-Young

— Nadya Okamoto and Beatrice Dixon in conversation with Sheena Butler-Young Overlooked and Underserved: From Minority to Majority — John Legend and Ari Bloom in conversation with Priya Rao

SESSION 2: WHERE WILL GROWTH COME FROM?

Growth in the global beauty industry requires innovation, from new products to new markets to new customers. How we get there requires radical thinking and thoughtful leadership from business and creative leaders alike. In this session we will examine the most important growth opportunities and how to go after them.

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 (09:30 Los Angeles | 12:30 New York | 17:30 London)

An Introduction to “The State of Fashion: Beauty Report” — Imran Amed and Achim Berg

— Imran Amed and Achim Berg Why India Is Beauty’s Future — Falguni Nayar in conversation with Imran Amed

— Falguni Nayar in conversation with Imran Amed Future Gazing: The Rise of Well-Care, Digital Health and Longevity Solutions — Eurie Kim and Kirsten Green

— Eurie Kim and Kirsten Green Innovating Beauty’s Acquisition Model — Vasiliki Petrou in conversation with Sheena Butler-Young

— Vasiliki Petrou in conversation with Sheena Butler-Young Why Selling Doesn’t Have to Mean Selling Out — Monique Rodriguez and Ben Gorham in conversation with Priya Rao

— Monique Rodriguez and Ben Gorham in conversation with Priya Rao The Politics of Black Hair — Holly J. Mitchell and Hannah Diop in conversation with Julee Wilson

— Holly J. Mitchell and Hannah Diop in conversation with Julee Wilson How Sephora Is Fostering Community to Drive Growth — Jean-André Rougeot in conversation with Priya Rao

SESSION 3: HOW DO WE CREATE CUSTOMER CONNECTION?

Connecting with customers now goes beyond loyalty programmes or the social media app of the moment. Customers come back to re-engage with companies when they love the products and see themselves reflected in the brand. Here we learn from some of the best in the business on how to create deep and meaningful customer relationships.

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 (14:15 Los Angeles | 17:15 New York | 22:15 London)

Why Brand Marketing Is Back — Isamaya Ffrench and Marty Bell in conversation with Imran Amed

— Isamaya Ffrench and Marty Bell in conversation with Imran Amed From Disruptor to Incumbent: Glossier’s Second Act — Kyle Leahy in conversation with Brian Baskin

— Kyle Leahy in conversation with Brian Baskin The Clean Beauty Debate — Charlotte Palermino, Desiree Verdejo and Dr. Dennis Gross in conversation with Sheena Butler-Young

— Charlotte Palermino, Desiree Verdejo and Dr. Dennis Gross in conversation with Sheena Butler-Young In Search of Real Customer Connection — Jane Lauder in conversation with Priya Rao

— Jane Lauder in conversation with Priya Rao How Personalisation Can Transform Customer Connection — Maju Kuruvilla in conversation with Rahul Malik

— Maju Kuruvilla in conversation with Rahul Malik Flora, Fauna and Fungi: Finding Truth in Nature — Cécile Lochard, Aggelina Kanellopoulou and Rodrigo Garcia in conversation with Priya Rao

— Cécile Lochard, Aggelina Kanellopoulou and Rodrigo Garcia in conversation with Priya Rao The Beauty of Compassion — Pamela Anderson in conversation with Moj Mahdara

— Pamela Anderson in conversation with Moj Mahdara Coming Back to Your Why — Roxie Nafousi

