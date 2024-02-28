default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

The Business of Beauty Global Forum Returns to Napa Valley, California From June 3–5, 2024

Request your invitation to attend our annual gathering for leaders shaping the global beauty and wellness industry.
The Business of Beauty Global Forum 2024
By

The Business of Fashion is pleased to announce the return of The Business of Beauty Global Forum, an invitation-only gathering bringing together 140 hand-selected senior executives, entrepreneurs and creatives from the global beauty and wellness industry.

Taking place from June 3-5, 2024 at Stanly Ranch, in Napa Valley, California the forum will be inspiring and highly curated. We are planning a transformative programme of provocative talks and interactive discussions to reimagine the beauty and wellness landscape, build meaningful relationships and create new business opportunities, with sessions including:

SESSION 1: OUR PLACE IN CULTURE

The definition of beauty is becoming more expansive and inclusive, with more points of view, a wide range of lifestyles and a full spectrum of identities to consider. In this session, we will explore where beauty is today and how the industry is being shaped by changing cultural and societal forces.

SESSION 2: INSIDE THE INDUSTRY

The beauty business has never been more competitive than it is now. In order to succeed, leaders need to bring a combination of radical thinking, innovative product and breakthrough strategies to chart their own path. In this session, we take a tour around the industry to meet the creative and executive leaders we can learn from.

SESSION 3: BEAUTY FROM THE INSIDE OUT

The wellness industry is booming. But amidst the hype around topics like longevity and psychedelics, customers are increasingly looking for clear solutions that are grounded in both evidence and science, and deliver results. In this session, we will examine the biggest opportunities in the wellness space and meet the innovators that are going after them.

The Business of Beauty Global Forum is an invitation-only event. To request an invitation to attend, click here.

The Global Forum is made possible in part by our partners Front Row and Stanly Ranch.

