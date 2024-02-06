default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

BoF Masterclass | Selling Luxury to the 1%

Join us for a BoF Professional Masterclass that explores the topic in our latest Case Study, “Selling Luxury to the 1%”.
22 Feb 2024, 16:00 GMT / 11:00 EST
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

Created by BoF’s journalists and editors, in conjunction with our wider network of leading fashion creatives, thought-leaders, and innovators, Masterclasses are in-depth webinars with supporting resources, designed to deliver key learning outcomes on critical industry topics.

Case study cover, Selling Luxury to the 1%
Case Study
Case Study | Selling Luxury to the 1%

Exclusive to BoF Professional members.

The ultra-wealthy are spending more on luxury than ever before — and, amid a broader market slowdown, winning them over is becoming a competitive battleground for brands. BoF breaks down how strategies from Gucci, Mytheresa and Tiffany & Co. are successfully building closer relationships with top clients.

