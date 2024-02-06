BoF Masterclass | Selling Luxury to the 1%

The Business of Fashion
The ultra-wealthy are spending more on luxury than ever before — and, amid a broader market slowdown, winning them over is becoming a competitive battleground for brands. BoF breaks down how strategies from Gucci, Mytheresa and Tiffany & Co. are successfully building closer relationships with top clients.
The slim timepiece known for its trompe-l’oeil gold strip design is a watch-industry icon. Relaunching the model could help Richemont-owned Piaget jumpstart excitement around its watch division after years of leaning on jewellery to drive the brand’s image.
In an in-depth interview with BoF, chief executive Damien Bertrand breaks down the strategy shifts he’s put in place to unlock the uber-luxe label’s growth potential.
Imran Amed shares 4 key takeaways from our BoF Professional Case Study, ‘Selling Luxury to the 1%.’
‘Quiet luxury’ may have waned on TikTok, but strong results at Zegna, Brunello Cuccinelli and Loro Piana suggest demand for discreet propositions has staying power.