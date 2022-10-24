BoF LIVE | How to Reimagine Returns

27th October at 17:00 BST / 12:00 EDT

Today, for both brands and retailers, optimising the returns process is critical to retaining customers — and acquiring new ones.

Featuring Andrew Pease, Senior Director of Growth, Paypal Kate Nightingale, Head Consumer Psychologist and Founder, Humanising Brands in conversation with Alice Gividen

This BoF Live is made in partnership with Happy Returns.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here