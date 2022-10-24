default-output-block.skip-main
BoF LIVE | How to Reimagine Returns

Please join us on Thursday, October 27 at 17:00 BST / 12:00 EDT for our next #BoFLIVE, as BoF’s Alice Gividen, consumer psychologist Kate Nightingale and Andrew Pease of Happy Returns discuss shifting consumer expectations of returns, unlocking growth and reducing waste.
27th October at 17:00 BST / 12:00 EDT

Today, for both brands and retailers, optimising the returns process is critical to retaining customers — and acquiring new ones.

Featuring Andrew Pease, Senior Director of Growth, Paypal Kate Nightingale, Head Consumer Psychologist and Founder, Humanising Brands in conversation with Alice Gividen

This BoF Live is made in partnership with Happy Returns.

