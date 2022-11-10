default-output-block.skip-main
BoF LIVE | The Rise of Resale: Luxury as Currency

Please join us on Wednesday, November 16 at 15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST for our next #BoFLIVE, as BoF’s Rahul Malik, along with Tirath Kamdar, general manager of luxury at eBay and Sarah Davis, founder and president at Fashionphile, as they discuss the evolution of luxury as an “asset class” and how this will shape the resale market for luxury accessories going forward.
The Rise of Resale: Luxury as Currency
By

16th November at 15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST

Featuring Tirath Kamdar, general manager of luxury at eBay and Sarah Davis, founder and president of Fashionphile in conversation with BoF’s managing director of North America and head of new business Rahul Malik.

This #BoFLIVE is brought to you in partnership with eBay.

rsvp


To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

