Retail

BoF Masterclass | The Art and Science of Retail Store Success

Join us for a BoF Professional Masterclass that explores the topic in our latest Case Study, “The Art and Science of Retail Store Success.”
14 Mar 2024, 16:00 GMT / 12:00 EDT
BoF Masterclass | The Art and Science of Retail Store Success
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

Join us for our next BoF Professional Masterclass on Thursday, March 14 at 16:00 GMT / 12:00 EDT, as BoF’s Brian Baskin and Cathaleen Chen unpack the findings from our case study The Art and Science of Retail Store Success.

Case Study | The Art and Science of Retail Store Success

Exclusive to BoF Professional members.

The best stores don’t just serve as billboards or customer touchpoints —they’re a stable and lucrative revenue stream. As younger consumers have embraced in-store shopping despite their digital native instincts, the value of stores is undeniable. Running an effective store requires choosing the right location, understanding its sales potential and making sure it serves its local clientele.

