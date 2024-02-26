Case Study | The Art and Science of Retail Store Success

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The deal will inject new capital into the New York-based preppy streetwear brand, allowing it to expand its women’s assortment and move into a bigger flagship in Manhattan.
At least not in the traditional sense. A soon-to-launch Berlin flagship will sell stuff, but it’s brand partnerships that are expected to make the company’s latest retail experiment work.
The rapid growth of Shein, with its budget prices, has put significant pressure on the Zara owner and rival fast fashion group H&M.
Vogue-produced campaigns, streetwear tie-ups, fashion week events and special relationships with Off-White and Puma have helped Italian giant AC Milan infiltrate the industry where other teams have fallen short.