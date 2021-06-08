default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

Don’t Miss the BoF Professional Summit on the Future of Stores

Sign up now to join BoF and retail futurist Doug Stephens on June 30, 2021.
Retail summit
L to R: Michelle Lee, Brittany Hicks, Jessica Couch, Edison Chen, Doug Stephens.
By
Presented by
Article Sponsor

Join BoF and retail futurist Doug Stephens at the BoF Professional Summit on June 30, 2021, presented by Afterpay, to understand the future of post-pandemic retail. As the pandemic is pushing retailers to think harder about the purpose of physical stores in today’s world, hear from global experts and thought leaders on the new playbook for bricks-and-mortar retail.

The Store as Brand Billboard

Michelle Lee, editor-in-chief of Allure and Tricia Ruane, head of e-commerce merchandise and branded property, global at Condé Nast, will unpick the shift we are seeing in retail where stores are becoming branding and marketing tools to acquire customers and create content.

The Store as Community Hub

Edison Chen, founder and creative director of Clot, will discuss stores as community hubs, clients don’t just want to purchase products anymore, they want to meet friends, share experiences, have great food offerings and immerse themselves into the retail experience.

The Store as Immersive Experience

Krishna Nikhil, chief merchandising officer and chief marketing officer at Montréal’s Ssense will uncover his learnings from reimagining Ssense’s flagship store as a space at the intersection of commerce and culture, while Web Smith, founder of media company 2PM, will discuss the future of digitally native, vertically integrated brands (DNVBs) as physical retail reopens.

The Store as a Service Touchpoint

What does the service experience within a store need to look like to attract customers? Retailer Elyse Walker, whose namesake boutiques and concept shops have grown synonymous with LA fashion, will discuss stylists as sales associates at her stores, while Adam Levene, founder of digital customer service platform Hero, will unpack how technology can be used across physical touchpoints to improve the experience.

The Most Important Metric in Retail

Brittany Hicks and Jessica Couch, co-founders at Fayetteville Road and Alexei Agratchev, co-founder and chief executive at Retail Next will join Doug Stephens to discuss how to utilise modern technologies to gather crucial customer data to optimise the in-store offering and shopping experience.

WS Development are a partner in the BoF Professional Summit.

BoF Professional Retail Summit

Retail Summit

In This Article
Topics
Tags

