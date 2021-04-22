BoFLIVE: How to Build Customer Loyalty

Tuesday, 27 April at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT

Featuring Nell Diamond, Founder & Chief Executive, Hill House Home; Alicia Yoon, Founder, Peach & Lily; Kristy Engels, President, Beauty Strategy Group in conversation with Lauren Sherman.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

Naia™ Renew recycled content is achieved by allocation of recycled plastics using an ISCC-certified mass balance process.