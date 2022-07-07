default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

BoF LIVE | Building a DTC Challenger Brand

Join us on Wednesday, July 13 at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT for #BoFLIVE as report author Cathaleen Chen, along with Hodinkee chief executive Ben Clymer and Parade chief executive, founder and creative director Cami Téllez identify how brands can position themselves in their respective categories, and capture the market share by going back to the basics of brand building.
Building a DTC Challenger Brand.
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

13th July at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT

Featuring Ben Clymer, chief executive of Hodinkee and Cami Téllez, chief executive, founder and creative director of Parade in conversation with retail correspondent Cathaleen Chen.

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
The BoF Sustainability Masterclass Series
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
The BoF Sustainability Masterclass Series