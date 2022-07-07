BoF LIVE | Building a DTC Challenger Brand

13th July at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT

Featuring Ben Clymer, chief executive of Hodinkee and Cami Téllez, chief executive, founder and creative director of Parade in conversation with retail correspondent Cathaleen Chen.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here