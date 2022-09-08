BoF LIVE | Why the Menswear Market Is on Fire

13th September at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT

Featuring Chris Black, founder of Done to Death Projects, Christopher Morency, chief brand officer of Vanguards and BoF editorial associate Daniel-Yaw Miller in conversation with retail correspondent Cathaleen Chen.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here