default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

BoF LIVE | Why the Menswear Market Is on Fire

Join us on Tuesday, September 13 as BoF’s Cathaleen Chen and Daniel-Yaw Miller are joined by industry insiders Chris Black, founder of Done to Death Projects and Christopher Morency, chief brand officer of Nanushka-owner Vanguards, to unpack what’s driving the unprecedented menswear boom.
Why the menswear market is on fire.
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

13th September at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT

Featuring Chris Black, founder of Done to Death Projects, Christopher Morency, chief brand officer of Vanguards and BoF editorial associate Daniel-Yaw Miller in conversation with retail correspondent Cathaleen Chen.

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

In This Article
Topics

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Inside the $7 Billion Dior Phenomenon
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
Inside the $7 Billion Dior Phenomenon