Retail

BoF LIVE | Can On Set a New Pace for Sportswear?

Please join us on Thursday, October 6 for our next #BoFLIVE. BoF’s Daniel-Yaw Miller and Cathaleen Chen are joined by On co-founder David Allemann and Cristina Fernandez, managing director and senior equity research analyst, Telsey Advisory Group to discuss its meteoric rise, and its plans for the future
BoF PROFESSIONAL

6th October at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT

David Allemann, co-founder of On, Cristina Fernandez, managing director and senior equity research analyst of Telsey Advisory Group and Daniel-Yaw Miller, BoF editorial associate in conversation with Cathaleen Chen.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

