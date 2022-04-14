default-output-block.skip-main
Retail

BoF LIVE: The Future of Shapewear

Join us on Wednesday, April 20 at 16:00 BST / 11:00am as BoF’s Alexandra Mondalek breaks down the future of shape wear with Fabletics chief executive Adam Goldenberg, and Kearney principal Nora Kleinewillinghoefer.
BoF LIVE: The Future of Shapewear
BoF LIVE: The Future of Shapewear
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

20th April at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT

Featuring Adam Goldenberg, chief executive of Fabletics and Nora Kleinewillinghoefer, principal of Kearney in conversation with senior editorial associate Alexandra Mondalek.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

