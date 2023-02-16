BoF LIVE | How Can Fashion Rethink the End-of-Life of Products?

23rd February at 15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST

Featuring Florian Heubrandner, vice president of global textiles business, Lenzing and Nina Marenzi, founder and director of The Sustainable Angle & Future Fabrics Expo, in conversation with BoF’s senior content strategist Alice Gividen.

This #BoFLIVE is brought to you in partnership with Lenzing.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here