BoF LIVE | How to Avoid Another Rana Plaza

In the wake of 2013’s deadly factory collapse in Dhaka, more than 200 brands signed the Bangladesh Accord, a legally binding safety pact. As the agreement expands internationally, BoF unpacks why it’s widely viewed as fashion’s most effective safety campaign, how it can help brands address new sustainability regulation and what limitations remain.
The fashion industry’s treatment of garment workers in the decade since the deadly building collapse will come under fresh scrutiny in a busy week that also includes Kering’s latest financial results and the reopening of Tiffany’s Manhattan flagship.
A growing number of US state bans are forcing clothing companies to find less toxic alternatives to per- or polyfluorinated substances — called PFAS for short — when making shirts, hats and rain jackets that are water- and stain-resistant.
The American accessories giant says the line will serve as lab to develop new design and production models, starting with a capsule that features patchworked products made from manufacturing scraps. How the project will scale remains unclear.