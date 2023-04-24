default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Sustainability

BoF LIVE | How to Avoid Another Rana Plaza

Join us on Tuesday, May 9 at 15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT for a special #BoFMasterclass, as BoF’s chief sustainability correspondent Sarah Kent, along with Joris Oldenziel, executive director, International Accord and a panel of experts, unpack her latest case study How to Avoid Another Rana Plaza.
BoF LIVE | How to Avoid Another Rana Plaza
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

9th May at 15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT

Featuring Joris Oldenziel, executive director of International Accord and other experts, in conversation with chief sustainability correspondent Sarah Kent.

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

In This Article
Topics

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Sustainability
How fashion can do better for people and the planet.

How to Avoid Another Rana Plaza | Case Study

In the wake of 2013’s deadly factory collapse in Dhaka, more than 200 brands signed the Bangladesh Accord, a legally binding safety pact. As the agreement expands internationally, BoF unpacks why it’s widely viewed as fashion’s most effective safety campaign, how it can help brands address new sustainability regulation and what limitations remain.

Fashion Marks Rana Plaza’s 10th Anniversary

The fashion industry’s treatment of garment workers in the decade since the deadly building collapse will come under fresh scrutiny in a busy week that also includes Kering’s latest financial results and the reopening of Tiffany’s Manhattan flagship.

Secondhand Fashion Has a Looming PFAS Problem

A growing number of US state bans are forcing clothing companies to find less toxic alternatives to per- or polyfluorinated substances — called PFAS for short — when making shirts, hats and rain jackets that are water- and stain-resistant.

Coach Tests ‘Circular’ Coachtopia Sub-Brand

The American accessories giant says the line will serve as lab to develop new design and production models, starting with a capsule that features patchworked products made from manufacturing scraps. How the project will scale remains unclear.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns