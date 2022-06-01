Introducing the BoF Sustainability Masterclass Series

BoF Sustainability Index 2022 In Article Banner

Every year, BoF benchmarks fashion’s progress toward a series of critical sustainability goals, designed to align the industry with global ambitions to curb climate change and establish more responsible business practices by 2030.

With just eight years to go, time is running out. But progress among the industry’s frontrunners is only incremental and outweighed by wider inaction, The BoF Sustainability Index 2022 finds.

Tackling this challenge requires nothing short of industry transformation.

This series is designed for fashion founders, designers and decision-makers who want to understand the key levers for change and plan for action.

Sustainability Masterclass 1 of 3: What Will it Take to Fix Fashion’s Supply Chains?

June. 22, 2022, 4pm BST

The fashion industry runs on systemic inequality that prioritises low-cost, high-speed production above worker welfare. Episode one examines how responsible sourcing practices can establish more stable and resilient supply chains.

Key Questions Answered

– What changes are needed to ensure brands’ purchasing practices protect worker welfare?

– How can ethical practices and greater transparency ensure better supply chain resilience?

Learning Outcomes

– Establish a thorough grounding in the current manufacturing landscape

– Identify key levers to establish stronger partner relationships

Sustainability Masterclass 2 of 3: How Should Fashion Invest for the Future?

June. 29, 2022, 4pm BST

Reducing the fashion industry’s impact will require hundreds of billions of dollars of investment. Episode two explores what it will take to unlock more spending, where investment is most needed and emerging financing options.

Key Questions Answered

– What levers could empower spending on long-term sustainability initiatives?

– What financing options are available?

Learning Outcomes

– Identify key areas where investment is needed to drive industry transformation

– Outline opportunities to unlock spending

Sustainability Masterclass 3 of 3: How can Fashion Communicate With Credibility?

July. 06, 2022, 4pm BST

A rising flood of products marketed as more sustainable is drawing scrutiny and criticism of greenwashing. Episode three examines how fashion can address these concerns and unpacks emerging regulations.

Key Questions Answered

– What will it take to fix fashion’s greenwashing problem?

– How should companies talk about sustainability efforts?

Learning Outcomes

– Explain the trust deficit facing sustainability claims

– Outline regulatory changes likely to require more rigorous communication

