The BoF Professional Summit: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds – Early Bird Tickets

The brand Selkie recently found itself in the midst of a revolt by its own customers after posting an image on Instagram created in part with generative AI.
Artificial intelligence dominated the new ideas on display at NRF in New York this week, but it wasn’t the only technology shaping what retail could look like in the future.
There’s a reason aside from technological competition that shoppers can’t always get the sneakers or other products they want during drops. Brands want it that way.
Rather than limit who can put in orders for limited-edition sneakers, watches and collectibles, retailers are throwing open their drops — and then using data analytics to quietly kick bad actors to the back of the line.