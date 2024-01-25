The BoF Professional Summit: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds – Early Bird Tickets

Join us at The Times Center in New York on March 22. Space is limited: purchase your ticket today.

The year ahead is set to be a transformative one for technology and fashion. The AI revolution that took off in 2023 is accelerating. Apple is set to unveil its first headset in a giant bet on what it calls “spatial computing.” And, digital culture continues to evolve as it’s increasingly fragmented into algorithmically defined niches.

To learn more about the innovations that will shape 2024 – and their practical application for the fashion and beauty industries – join us at the Times Center in New York City on March 22 for the BoF Professional Summit – New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds.

Together with global business leaders, technologists and creative innovators, our half-day programme of provocative talks and in-depth conversations will delve into the transformative power of generative AI and other disruptive technologies set to impact the fashion and beauty industries this year.

Click here to purchase your ticket before February 14 to secure your place at the Early Bird rate of just $495 — saving $200 on the full ticket price.

CONTENT SESSIONS

SESSION 01: THE AI IMPERATIVE

Learn how the rapid advance of artificial intelligence is reshaping fashion, from enabling traceability in the supply chain to transforming how shoppers find and buy clothes.

SESSION 02: DIGITAL CULTURE

Understand how online culture is evolving and influencing the ways brands reach their audiences, craft their identities and create deep, meaningful relationships with their fandoms.

SESSION 03: VIRTUAL WORLDS

As companies like Apple and Meta introduce new products that can add a digital layer on top of the physical world, explore the opportunities available in areas from design to marketing.

