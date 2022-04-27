default-output-block.skip-main
Learn from Natalie Massenet and Natasha Franck at The BoF Professional Summit

Join industry leaders and experts at The BoF Professional Summit in New York on May 4, 2022.
Natalie Massenet and Natasha Franck speaking at the BoF Professional Summit: New Frontiers in Fashion and Technology
If the fashion industry is to align with global climate objectives and its own commitments on sustainable practices, businesses need to take action at a brand level to make a difference. How can fashion leverage technology to do better?

Join us at our next in-person and digital event: BoF Professional Summit: New Frontiers in Fashion and Technology. Limited tickets are available to attend in person in New York — or join the global livestream, available to BoF Professional All-Access members. The BoF Professional Summit is presented by Coinbase.

A combination of science-based solutions and tech innovations are starting to reach maturity, moving from pilots to proofs of concept on industrial levels. But the ability to implement these innovations at scale is challenging. Our experts will offer practical guidance on how to leverage new technologies as we strive for a more planet positive industry.

  • Hear from Natalie Massenet, co-founder and managing partner of Imaginary Ventures and Eon CEO Natasha Franck as they discuss the strategic and sustainability benefits for fashion businesses in linking physical products with digital IDs.
  • Explore the compelling new technologies that could transform fashion’s relationship with carbon, as BoF’s chief sustainability correspondent Sarah Kent sits down with Rubi Laboratories co-founders Neeka and Leila Mashouf, and Sean Simpson, chief scientific officer at LanzaTech.
  • For the full speaker list, please click here.

BoF Professional Summit: New Frontiers in Fashion and Technology

Wednesday May 4, 2022 - The Times Center, New York

09:00 to 09:30 EDT: Arrivals & Coffee

09:30 to 13:00 EDT: Content Sessions

  • An Overview of “The State of Fashion: Technology” report in partnership with McKinsey & Company
  • The NFT Debate: Is There a Viable Business Model for Fashion?
  • Augmented Reality: What Breakthroughs Will Make the Metaverse Mainstream?
  • An Alternate View on How Web3 Can Transform Fashion
  • Welcome to the Metaverse: Why the Fashion Industry Should Care
  • What Digital IDs Can Do for Fashion
  • Lessons on Working With Leading TikTok Creators
  • How Fashion Brands Can Find Success on TikTok
  • Connected Physical Stores: Personalising the Customer Journey
  • Pioneering Post-Pandemic Wholesale Strategies
  • Managing Fashion’s Relationship With Carbon Through Technology

13:00 to 13:30 EDT: Exclusive Q&A session

13:30 to 15:00 EDT: Networking Lunch (included in ticket price)

Join us at The Times Center in New York on May 4. Space is limited: purchase your ticket today. Unable to join us in person? The full summit will also be livestreamed for All-Access Professional Members. Register Now.

The BoF Professional Summit is made possible in part through our partners Coinbase, McKinsey & Company, Joor, Brandlive and The Invisible Collection.

