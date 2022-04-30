Learn From RTFKT’s Benoit Pagotto at The BoF Professional Summit

While the actualisation of a fully-developed metaverse is years away, consumers are increasingly spending time in dynamic virtual worlds. For brands and retailers, this presents new opportunities for commerce, creativity and community-building. But developing a metaverse strategy requires deep understanding of how the space is changing and careful alignment with your business and brand goals.

We have assembled a stellar line-up of expert speakers to share their experiences and advice on how brands should think about their metaverse strategies, including:

RTFKT co-founder Benoit Pagotto will join BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed to share tangible opportunities for fashion within the metaverse and the backstory of Nike’s acquisition of his company.

BoF Professional Summit: New Frontiers in Fashion and Technology

Wednesday May 4, 2022 - The Times Center, New York

09:00 to 09:30 EDT: Arrivals & Coffee

09:30 to 13:40 EDT: Content Sessions

An Overview of “The State of Fashion: Technology” report in partnership with McKinsey & Company

Augmented Reality: What Breakthroughs Will Make the Metaverse Mainstream?

The NFT Debate: Is There a Viable Business Model for Fashion?

An Alternate View on How Web3 Can Transform Fashion

Welcome to the Metaverse: Why the Fashion Industry Should Care

Lessons on Working With Leading TikTok Creators

How Fashion Brands Can Find Success on TikTok

What Digital IDs Can Do for Fashion

Connected Physical Stores: Personalising the Customer Journey

Pioneering Post-Pandemic Wholesale Strategies

Managing Fashion’s Relationship With Carbon Through Technology

13:40 to 14:00 EDT: Exclusive Q&A session

14:00 to 15:30 EDT: Networking Lunch (included in ticket price)

