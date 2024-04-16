Why Luxury Is Warming Up to Lab-Grown Diamonds

The Business of Fashion
Consumers — and the industry — are increasingly buying into lab-grown stones, altering long-held jewellery industry standards for how diamonds are sold.
Synthetic stones now make up 10 percent of the diamond market, highlighting the ways in which new materials are rewriting the rules of what is considered luxury.
Brands selling synthetic stones should make their provenance clear in marketing, according to the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority.
Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.
Join us for a BoF Professional Masterclass that explores the topic in our latest Case Study, “How to Turn Data Into Meaningful Customer Connections.”
Social networks are being blamed for the worrying decline in young people’s mental health. Brands may not think about the matter much, but they’re part of the content stream that keeps them hooked.
After the bag initially proved popular with Gen-Z consumers, the brand used a mix of hard numbers and qualitative data – including “shopalongs” with young customers – to make the most of its accessory’s viral moment.
At The Business of Fashion’s Professional Summit in New York last week, Sona Abaryan, partner and global retail and luxury sector lead at tech-enabled data science firm Ekimetrics, shared how businesses can more effectively leverage AI-driven insights on consumer behaviour to achieve a customer-centric strategic approach.