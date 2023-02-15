How Lab-Grown Diamonds Went Mainstream

The Business of Fashion
Former executives from Harry Winston and Cartier are betting on recycled gold and lab-grown diamonds to revive a 160 year-old Paris jeweller favoured by Empress Eugénie and Anna Wintour.
For years, luxury’s biggest jewellers have dismissed synthetic diamonds as inauthentic. But an investment by LVMH’s venture fund in lab-grown diamond company Lusix suggests this calculus may be changing alongside consumer interest in ethical and sustainable products.
Rather than targeting the biggest portion of the diamond market, engagement and bridal, the world’s biggest jeweller is selling pieces made with lab-created diamonds to women shopping for themselves.
The Mother of Pearl designer talks about how she quit the fashion system to build a sustainable luxury label, the subject of a documentary that premieres at the start of London Fashion Week on Thursday.
Every year, millions of tons of old clothes are shipped around the world as part of the global secondhand clothing trade. Nonprofit The Or Foundation and Vestiaire Collective are lobbying for regulation that benefits the countries where they end up.
Chloé is set to become the first major luxury fashion brand to road-test digital product IDs that contain detailed information about the authenticity and eco-credentials of individual items and allow for easy resale via Vestiaire Collective.
Material choices, garment construction and manufacturing processes can make a big difference to reducing much of the polluting particles clothes shed.