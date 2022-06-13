default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

LVMH Invests in Lab-Grown Diamond Start-Up Lusix

Signet Jewelers Ltd., the owner of Kay Jewelers and Zales, sent shockwaves through the global diamond trade on Wednesday, telling suppliers it would no longer buy stones mined in Russia, the world’s biggest source of gems.
LVMH invests in lab-grown diamonds start-up. (Shutterstock)
By

LVMH Luxury Ventures, the French luxury conglomerate’s private equity arm, has acquired a stake in Israeli lab-grown diamond start-up Lusix alongside other investors in a $90 million funding round.

The bet by luxury’s biggest company, whose “Ventures” subsidiary recently invested in Aimé Leon Dore and Heat, comes as the diamond industry seeks to respond to concerns about the ethics and sustainability of mining virgin materials. While the use of recycled gold has become increasingly common, lab-grown gemstones often carry a stigma for luxury brands. Neither LVMH’s Bulgari or Tiffany brands use the technology.

Lusix has sought to shake off sustainability concerns regarding the energy requirements of lab-grown stones by purporting to use only solar energy to produce its “Sun Grown Diamonds” brand. The company said it would use the investment to open a second solar-powered factory in Israel.

Learn more:

When High Jewellery Meets Lab-Grown Diamonds

Former executives from Harry Winston and Cartier are betting on recycled gold and lab-grown diamonds to revive a 160 year-old Paris jeweller favoured by Empress Eugénie and Anna Wintour.

