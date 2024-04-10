Should Lab-Grown Diamonds Be Labelled? Regulators (Again) Say Yes.

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Consumers — and the industry — are increasingly buying into lab-grown stones, altering long-held jewellery industry standards for how diamonds are sold.
Synthetic stones now make up 10 percent of the diamond market, highlighting the ways in which new materials are rewriting the rules of what is considered luxury.
With the help of a network of close-knit fashion insiders, start-ups like Diamond Foundry and Vrai & Oro are betting that manmade stones will re-energise the diamond market.
Sarah Kent is Chief Sustainability Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and drives BoF's coverage of critical environmental and labour issues.
The two-weekend music festival kicks off on Friday amid questions about whether it’s losing its cachet with music lovers – and its status as one of fashion’s top marketing opportunities.
The blockbuster album, whose cover features the pop star in a red, white, and blue Rodeo-inspired outfit, could be another watershed moment for the red-hot trend.
With her new knitwear-centric label, Amiya, the influencer wants to create something with appeal beyond her “Song of Style” moniker — and that avoids the fate that has befallen so many brands led by internet personalities.
The fashion communications company is buying The Sunshine Company, a consultancy and creative agency based in London and Los Angeles.