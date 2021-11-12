default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Technology

The Opportunity in Digital Fashion and Avatars

Please join us on Thursday, 18 November at 16:00 GMT for #BoFLIVE to hear BoF Insights’ Diana Lee and Rahul Malik in conversation with Helene Phillips, SVP digital and client experience, global at Jimmy Choo, and Rachel Waller, global VP of channel innovation at Burberry, as they explore the key takeaways from the latest BoF Insights report and discuss how fashion brands can approach the new digital frontier.
The Opportunity in Digital Fashion and Avatars
By

18th November at 16:00 GMT / 11:00 EST

Featuring Helene Phillips, SVP digital and client experience, global of Jimmy Choo and Rachel Waller, global vice president of channel innovation of Burberry, in conversation with BoF’s head of strategy Rahul Malik and director of research and analysis Diana Lee.

rsvp

rsvp

Digital Fashion & Avatars Decoded

Digital Fashion & Avatars Decoded

The Opportunity in Digital Fashion and Avatars Report — BoF Insights

The Opportunity in Digital Fashion and Avatars is an in-depth, quantitative report published by BoF Insights, a new data and analysis think tank from The Business of Fashion that arms business leaders with proprietary and data-driven research to navigate the fast-changing global fashion industry.

This report is BoF Insights’ guide to digital assets in fashion, examining the rise of the metaverse and underlying technological, social and consumer shifts. The report concludes with a playbook on how to seize the opportunity. To explore the full report click here.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Technology
Analysis and advice on how technology is disrupting fashion and creating new opportunities.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023