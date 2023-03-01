default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury Names Bella Hadid Face of the Brand

Bella Hadid for Charlotte Tilbury
Bella Hadid for Charlotte Tilbury (Yasmine Diba)
By

The Puig-owned beauty brand, known for its viral Flawless Filter and Hollywood Contour Wand has inked a partnership with the model, naming her its latest beauty muse. The brand teased the announcement for its 5.5 million Instagram and 650 million TikTok followers, posting videos of her silhouette earlier this week. As part of the partnership, Hadid and the brand will work together on ad campaigns and other digital content.

“Bella is this generation’s supermodel icon .. [she] understands the power of makeup to create confidence,” Charlotte Tilbury, the British makeup artist behind the brand, told BoF in an email.

Hadid has been a frequent presence in advertising and on the runway. Last fall, Paris-based fashion brand Coperni went viral after spraying a white dress on the model during its show. She’s appeared in ads for brands like Calvin Klein, Dior and Fendi. Fashion e-commerce platform Lyst named her the most powerful dresser of 2022 for her ability to spark interest in products: After she was photographed in Uggs in September, searches for the style on the platform nearly tripled in the 24 hours following. In 2021, Hadid joined wellness drink brand Kin Euphorics as a co-founder.

Learn more:

What Charlotte Tilbury Can Do for Puig

The Spanish group acquired a majority stake in the buzzy British label, significantly boosting its presence in the beauty market.

