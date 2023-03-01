Charlotte Tilbury Names Bella Hadid Face of the Brand

The Business of Fashion
CEO JuE Wong called 2023 a “reset” year for the company, after fourth-quarter sales fell 21 percent year-over-year to $130 million.
Despite fast growth for independent fragrance brands, designer scents still make up most sales, and a few companies are the engines behind them. BoF unpacks the key players.
The Gucci owner has hired former Estée Lauder executive Raffaella Cornaggia to lead its new beauty division, echoing the formation of the group’s eyewear unit in 2014. Why now for beauty and does this mean the beginning of the end of the licensing model for luxury brands?
The popular hair care brand, at one point valued at over $10 billion, built a powerful community of superfans with its novel ingredients and claims to restore broken bonds. But stiff competition and unsatisfied customers have taken a toll.