German Beauty Retailer Douglas Sees Sales Grow to $1.7B in First Quarter

German beauty retailer Douglas said Monday its first quarter sales rose to €1.56 billion ($1.71 billion), up just over 8 percent from the same period a year earlier, preliminary figures show.

E-commerce sales for the period, which covers Oct. to Dec. 2023, increased 10.7 percent, while in-store sales rose 7.1 percent.

Chief executive officer Sander van der Laan said the company is still on track to realise its goal of €5 billion in net sales in 2026 despite the tough economic climate in Europe.

Douglas operates over 1,800 stores across Europe and stocks a mixture of mass, prestige and luxury brands including Kylie Cosmetics, Lancôme and La Mer, as well as buzzy brands such as Naturium and Sol de Janiero, in addition to an in-house line offering skin care, nail care and cosmetics.

