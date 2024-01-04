How Beauty Brands Are Gearing Up for 2024

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Despite the fast pace of makeup, skin care and haircare launches, it’s the brands with iconic, best-in-class products that dominate categories season after season. Executives from Nars, Too Faced and Tarte deconstruct how their brands’ best-sellers became heroes that scaled into volume- and revenue-driving franchises.
With specialist stores like Shen Beauty shuttering, and Farfetch selling off Violet Grey, a cloudy future looms for cult retailers.
Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.
In a year that catapulted both Gen-Z and Generation Alpha to the forefront, brands reprioritised omnichannel retail, profitability and extolling value to beauty shoppers.
The beauty conglomerate increases its investment in U.S.-based brands as it pursues a geographically diverse portfolio.
Unilever beat out a host of bidders, including rival consumer goods conglomerates and private equity firms.
Welcome back to Haul of Fame, the beauty roundup of new products, new ideas and a luxury justification for your tween Goth phase.