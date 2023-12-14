Case Study | How to Launch and Grow a Hero Product

The Business of Fashion
Priya Rao is Executive Editor at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She is based in New York and oversees BoF’s beauty and wellness coverage.
A new Re-Nutriv launch from its namesake brand suggests a greater interest in the upper echelons of beauty.
Shopping for beauty relies on customers’ ability to touch, smell and play. Rising levels of theft are threatening that experience, and the solutions could fundamentally shift the way we shop.
Users searching for in-demand beauty products on Google will now find a link to product dupes at the top of the page — the latest sign that the dupe craze is picking up steam.
While the economic woes have certainly weighed on sales, analysts say the main issue facing the multinationals is their slowness to adjust to the shifting priorities of consumers, who have become more discerning about what they buy and are increasingly finding that local brands are more suited to their needs.