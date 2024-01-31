default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Manzanita Capital Acquires D.S & Durga

The London-based family office has purchased a majority stake in the niche perfumery line.
D.S. & Durga's Bistro Waters fragrance launched in 2022.
D.S. & Durga's Bistro Waters fragrance launched in 2022. (Courtesy of D.S. & Durga)
By

Originally founded by David and Kavi Moltz in 2008, D.S & Durga has a cult following, leaning heavily on its origins in Brooklyn, NY. With subversive, playful branding – some top-selling fragrances are named Debaser, I Don’t Know What and Grapefruit Generation – the brand rode the wave of the niche perfumery boom to global success.

Manzanita, the family office of the Fisher family, previously invested in Byredo, which it sold to Puig in 2022 for a rumoured $1 billion, and also owns the fragrance brand Diptyque. Prestige fragrance is a buoyant category – sales increased 12 percent in 2023, according to market research firm Circana.

The Moltzes will remain in their existing leadership roles, and initial investors Monogram Capital are still shareholders. Funds raised will be used to expand D.S & Durga’s retail footprint, hiring new talent and for international expansion.

In a statement, David Moltz described Manzanita as “pretty good at retail and stuff,” adding that the partnership will be “wicked good”.

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

