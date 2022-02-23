default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Estée Lauder Executive Suspended Over Instagram Post

By

John Demsey, an executive group president at Estée Lauder that leads brands such as MAC and Clinique, has been suspended from the company, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The suspension came after Demsey shared a post on Instagram of a mock Sesame Street book cover that included a racial slur and a joke about Covid-19. Demsey removed the post from his account, where he has over 73,000 followers, after it received backlash online.

Estée Lauder did not respond to a request for comment.

