default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

IFF Weighs Sale of $1 Billion Lucas Meyer Cosmetics Unit

Fragrance.
Fragrance. (Shutterstock)
By

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is weighing a sale of a unit making ingredients for the cosmetics and personal care industry, people with knowledge of the matter said.

IFF is working with an adviser as it explores options for Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, which could be valued at about $1 billion, according to the people who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

The unit may attract interest from rivals, including UK speciality chemicals group Croda International Plc and European fragrance companies Givaudan SA of Switzerland and Germany’s Symrise AG, they said.

Shares in IFF rose as much as 1.4 percent in early trading on Friday. The stock was up 1 percent at 9:42 a.m. in New York, giving the company a market value of about $21.7 billion.

Deliberations are ongoing, and IFF could opt to keep the business it acquired in 2015, the people said. Representatives for Croda, Givaudan and IFF declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Symrise didn’t immediately provide comment.

IFF cut its full-year outlook earlier this month, with its revised forecast coming in below analyst expectations. The company said it would continue to drive “portfolio optimisation.”

By Aaron Kirchfeld and Ruth David

Learn more:

Fragrance Firms Hit in Europe Suspected of Scent Supply Cartel

Fragrance firms across Europe risk potentially hefty fines after prosecutor raids over concerns companies, including Givaudan SA and Symrise AG, colluded over price to supply scents and ingredients.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

The Brand-Building Machines Behind Beauty’s Hottest Labels

In the last decade, incubators aimed at churning out brands have become a force throughout the industry. The Business of Beauty unpacks the pros and cons to the model, as well as what incubators and their brands need to do to stay competitive in a crowded market.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty - Global Forum
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty - Global Forum