default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. Slumps Less Than a Week After Its IPO

Jessica Alba for Honest Co. | Source: @honest
By

Honest Co.’s shares tumbled again on Monday, extending a slide just days after the consumer-goods company started by actress Jessica Alba made a splashy debut in the public markets.

A decline of as much as 13 percent sent the shares as low as $16.52, approaching the initial public offering price of $16 on May 4. After soaring 44 percent on its first day of trading, the stock declined more than 7 percent in the next two sessions and was on pace Monday for its third straight drop.

The slump is an inauspicious start for a company looking to capitalize on elevated demand for packaged-goods and cleaning supplies during the pandemic. Alba, who co-founded the direct-to-consumer brand in 2011 and now serves as chief creative officer, brought some Hollywood glamour to the IPO last week with multiple media appearances.

There have been hints that the pandemic boom is starting to subside for packaged goods, with some peers reporting higher costs and uneven demand trends recently. Data and research company New Constructs called Honest “overvalued” and said the stock is “worth no more than $7” a share.

Honest didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

By: Gerald Porter Jr.


In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Decoding The Indian Beauty Landscape

BoF shares product and consumer insights on the growth potential of India’s beauty and personal care market, from a new report by The Estée Lauder Companies’ BEAUTY&YOU program in partnership with 1Lattice.

The Celebrity Fragrance Is Back

Facing an oversaturated beauty market, A-listers are returning to scents to profit off their image. Only now, you might find some of them stocked next to Byredo rather than at Walmart.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index