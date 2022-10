L’Oréal Posts Brisk Sales Rise Despite Disruptions in China

Cosmetics group L’Oréal posted robust sales growth over the third quarter, lifted by brisk demand in Europe and the United States, which helped offset disruptions in China due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Nicolas Hieronimus, chief executive officer of L’Oréal, said all markets progressed in the period, although lockdowns weighed heavily on the company’s largest division, L’Oréal Luxe, in the key Chinese market.

L’Oréal, the group behind Maybelline mascara and Lancome skincare, posted sales of 9.58 billion euros, up 9.1 percent, like-for-like, slightly outpacing analyst expectations for 8.3 percent organic sales growth.

Curbs on travel in China, including its popular duty-free tourist destination Hainan, dragged down the performance of the company, which posted growth overall of just 0.3 percent, but business sped up in September.

In the United States, sales grew 9.3 percent despite a slow July, with a strong return of demand during the back-to-school period.

Sales grew 10.5 percent in Europe, with L’Oréal flagging market share gains in key markets such as Germany, Spain and Britain.

Consumer goods and luxury companies have posted strong trading updates as shoppers shrug off higher prices and continue to spend.

